Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Fair Isaac worth $26,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $458.87 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.71 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.77.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

