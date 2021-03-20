Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC) & AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Financial Survey

Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 118.70%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Falcon Capital Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Falcon Capital Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.68 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -7.89

Falcon Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Capital Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50%

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Falcon Capital Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

