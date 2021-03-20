FansTime (FTI) Price Up 34.6% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One FansTime token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00051117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.17 or 0.00640546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00033487 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

