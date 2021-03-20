FantasyGold (FGC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One FantasyGold token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $399,379.73 and approximately $10.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.30 or 0.00460850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00142107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00058396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.60 or 0.00697648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.