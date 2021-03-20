FantasyGold Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One FantasyGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $332,597.77 and approximately $9.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.65 or 0.00456203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00142641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00061122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.46 or 0.00657408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00075560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.