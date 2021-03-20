Fantom (FTM) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Billion

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $127.15 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00051996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.36 or 0.00659786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069858 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00024613 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00034491 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

