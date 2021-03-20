Feathercoin Price Tops $0.0359 on Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $8.50 million and $97,597.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010083 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.