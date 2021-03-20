Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.63% of Federal Signal worth $32,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,434,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 394,898 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,628,000 after purchasing an additional 393,321 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,907,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 381,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,022,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,260,000 after purchasing an additional 215,270 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSS. Raymond James began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

