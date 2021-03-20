Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 160,397 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160,397 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cadence Design Systems worth $51,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,164,000 after buying an additional 388,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,925,000 after buying an additional 352,565 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $125.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at $37,999,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,910 shares of company stock worth $46,784,463. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

