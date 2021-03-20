Fetch.ai Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $443.12 million and approximately $40.69 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00051299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.64 or 0.00645932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00069449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024580 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00033993 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

