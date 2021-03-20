FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Position Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,235 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FibroGen by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after buying an additional 2,143,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after buying an additional 364,552 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter valued at about $9,145,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 923.0% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 208,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 188,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $34.12 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $240,199.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,523.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,680. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

