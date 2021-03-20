Filecoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.89 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $82.86 or 0.00138561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 74.1% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $4.89 billion and approximately $1.46 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.16 or 0.00453416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00066183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00061296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.84 or 0.00666913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00075958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 59,000,195 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

