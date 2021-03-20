Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in PACCAR by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.65. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.