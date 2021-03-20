Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $1.01 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 313.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

