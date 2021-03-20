Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,115 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $187.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day moving average of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.05.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

