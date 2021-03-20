Financial Contrast: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) & PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get PolyPid alerts:

3.6% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PolyPid and Inspire Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$6.91 million N/A N/A Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 67.75 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -146.15

PolyPid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspire Medical Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PolyPid and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25 Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 8 0 2.73

PolyPid currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.27%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $168.55, indicating a potential downside of 17.63%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A N/A -36.04% Inspire Medical Systems -61.07% -32.23% -26.42%

Summary

PolyPid beats Inspire Medical Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. It is also developing PLEXONCO that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. The company also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.