Financial Review: Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) and Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.27 million ($2.95) -1.98 Syros Pharmaceuticals $1.98 million 285.78 -$75.44 million ($1.88) -4.88

Bellerophon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Syros Pharmaceuticals. Syros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellerophon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bellerophon Therapeutics and Syros Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 352.99%. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Bellerophon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bellerophon Therapeutics is more favorable than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -75.84% -55.16% Syros Pharmaceuticals -743.58% -111.54% -49.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics beats Syros Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. The company engages in the development of INOpulse that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease; that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and that is in Phase II dose escalation stage for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis, as well as for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary edema from high altitude sickness, and COVID-19 patients. The company was formerly known as Ikaria Development LLC and changed its name to Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors. It has target discovery, research collaboration, and option agreement with Incyte Corporation to identify therapeutic targets with a focus on myeloproliferative neoplasms; and a license agreement with TMRC Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of tamibarotene. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

