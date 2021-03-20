FintruX Network (FTX) Reaches Market Cap of $695,123.33

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $695,123.33 and approximately $964.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00050884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.57 or 0.00637945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

