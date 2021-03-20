Fireball (FIRE) Price Up 79.6% This Week

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 77.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Fireball has traded up 79.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fireball token can currently be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00006533 BTC on major exchanges. Fireball has a market cap of $77,644.58 and approximately $1,366.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00151860 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001821 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fireball Token Profile

FIRE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,082 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

Fireball Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.