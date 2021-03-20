Firo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.77 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Firo has a market cap of $92.59 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $7.94 or 0.00013470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,928.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,841.48 or 0.03124963 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.28 or 0.00344964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $544.77 or 0.00924460 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.84 or 0.00401919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.69 or 0.00354145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.00267796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021337 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,664,454 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

