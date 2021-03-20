First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to announce $29.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.50 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $21.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $123.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.23 million to $124.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $133.43 million, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $133.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%.

INBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INBK opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

