First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,581 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of First Republic Bank worth $37,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 207,824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,547,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

NYSE FRC opened at $168.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.57. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $180.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

