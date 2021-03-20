First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Decreased by Wedgewood Partners Inc.

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for about 2.9% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $19,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $168.93. 2,060,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,207. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $180.35. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.