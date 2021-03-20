Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $29,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv stock opened at $121.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.