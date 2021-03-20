Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,840 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 23.5% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $170,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

AAPL opened at $119.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.