Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fisker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.17). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE:FSR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,946,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,988,709. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $14,655,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

