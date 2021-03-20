Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

FSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get Fisker alerts:

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,860,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $16,090,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $20.70 on Friday. Fisker has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.