Flamingo (FLM) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $77.94 million and $17.34 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.68 or 0.00454122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00141358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.00 or 0.00671751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00074183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.