Flashstake (FLASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.26 Million

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Flashstake coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001742 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flashstake has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Flashstake has a market cap of $5.26 million and $347,989.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flashstake alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.51 or 0.00457003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00066244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00141571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00060053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.72 or 0.00680325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00074833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Flashstake Profile

Flashstake’s total supply is 10,930,068 coins and its circulating supply is 5,141,693 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

Buying and Selling Flashstake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flashstake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flashstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flashstake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flashstake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.