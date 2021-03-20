FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 105.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,616 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.22% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $50,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.11.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $280.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $292.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

