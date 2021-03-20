Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $289,577.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,219 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Flex by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 1,137,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,794,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Flex by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Flex by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 254,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 60,695 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

