FLIP Market Capitalization Tops $658,921.91 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One FLIP token can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $658,921.91 and approximately $53.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 82.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00051891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.28 or 0.00661337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00069776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00024551 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00034467 BTC.

About FLIP

FLP is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

