FLO (FLO) Achieves Market Cap of $12.59 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, FLO has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One FLO token can now be bought for $0.0827 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $12.59 million and approximately $132,828.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000141 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

