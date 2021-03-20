Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Floor & Decor posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,816 shares of company stock worth $7,858,705 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FND traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.55. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

