FlypMe (FYP) Price Down 11.1% This Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $599,903.84 and approximately $7,135.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00051570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.96 or 0.00661926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069799 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00024514 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00034406 BTC.

About FlypMe

FYP is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

FlypMe Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.