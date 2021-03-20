FOAM (FOAM) Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. FOAM has a market cap of $22.76 million and $82,879.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One FOAM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.25 or 0.00639242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024598 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033733 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,734,088 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

