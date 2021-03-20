Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after buying an additional 277,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Fortinet by 482.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after buying an additional 188,259 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $174.49 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.