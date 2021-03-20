Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,186,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,785,770 shares during the quarter. FOX accounts for 6.0% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 3.73% of FOX worth $646,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,423,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,826. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

