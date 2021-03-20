Fox Trading (FOXT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $62,387.00

Fox Trading (CURRENCY:FOXT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Fox Trading token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Fox Trading has a market cap of $64,718.12 and approximately $62,387.00 worth of Fox Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fox Trading has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fox Trading Profile

Fox Trading (FOXT) is a token. Its launch date was January 25th, 2018. Fox Trading’s total supply is 8,793,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,663,499 tokens. The official website for Fox Trading is foxtrading.io . Fox Trading’s official Twitter account is @foxtradingfx . Fox Trading’s official message board is medium.com/@foxglobaltrading

