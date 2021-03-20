Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 in the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $78.91 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $82.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.