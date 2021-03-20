Frontier Price Up 4.1% This Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $103.20 million and $45.96 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be purchased for about $2.84 or 0.00004843 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00458099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00065003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00142285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00060391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.49 or 0.00696831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00074238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,350,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

Frontier Token Trading

