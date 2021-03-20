FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Compass Point raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FSK opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

