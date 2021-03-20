FTX Token Hits Market Cap of $3.75 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $3.75 billion and approximately $38.58 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $39.77 or 0.00068650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.94 or 0.00636924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00032758 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

