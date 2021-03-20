FUD.finance Price Reaches $36.49 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One FUD.finance token can now be bought for approximately $36.49 or 0.00062312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded down 15% against the US dollar. FUD.finance has a market cap of $861,885.18 and approximately $3,055.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.69 or 0.00455424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00064786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00141832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00059726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.33 or 0.00685347 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00073959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

FUD.finance Token Trading

