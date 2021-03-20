Function X Market Cap Reaches $86.26 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $86.26 million and $17.23 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 82.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,282.24 or 0.99941682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00037355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00074457 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000952 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,435,090 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

