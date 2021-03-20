Function X Market Cap Reaches $86.26 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $86.26 million and $17.23 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 82.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,282.24 or 0.99941682 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00037355 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011801 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00074457 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000952 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003302 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
