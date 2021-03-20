Fuse Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.91 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 68.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $21.38 million and $3.91 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.39 or 0.00456162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.85 or 0.00139254 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00060457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.44 or 0.00659634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00074836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

