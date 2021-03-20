Fusible Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $143,853.00 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.25 or 0.00008896 BTC on exchanges. Fusible has a market cap of $2.18 million and $143,853.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded up 13,651.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.13 or 0.00454708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00065813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00140696 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00060787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00692801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

