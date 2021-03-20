Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Acquired by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093,138 shares during the period. Futu makes up about 8.3% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned approximately 4.68% of Futu worth $289,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,487 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 90,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 121,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 97,131 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BOCOM International initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

NASDAQ FUTU traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $131.78. 8,779,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,213,821. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

