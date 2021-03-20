FUTURAX (FTXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $165.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 31% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 118.9% against the US dollar. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FUTURAX has a market cap of $37,273.25 and $165.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00075872 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002868 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

