G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,030 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIII. B. Riley lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.82.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

